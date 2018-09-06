Mo. Gov. Nixon Denounces Senate Tax Cut Plan

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon is criticizing an income tax cut plan endorsed by a Missouri Senate committee.

Nixon's office issued a news release Thursday calling the legislation a "fiscally irresponsible tax experiment."

The bill endorsed by the Senate Ways and Means Committee would gradually cut the top individual income tax rate from 6 percent to 5 percent. It also would gradually phase in a 50 percent tax deduction on business income reported on individual tax returns.

Republican Sen. Will Kraus says his bill is a sensible and responsible way to cut taxes, because the incremental cuts only take effect if state revenues continue to rise by at least $100 million.

The Democratic governor says the legislation could jeopardize funding for schools.