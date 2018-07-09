Mo. Gov. Nixon Heading to Brazil on Trade Trip

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon will be heading to Brazil on a trade mission later this month. Nixon planned to announce more details of the trip during news conferences Tuesday in Springfield and Independence. Last year, Missouri businesses sold $323 million worth of products to Brazil, which ranked as the state's 10th largest export market. Nixon's trip to the South American nation comes about six months after he led a trade delegation to China. Missouri's international exports totaled $14.1 billion in 2011, an all-time high.