Mo. Gov. Nixon Kills Deer, Donates Meat

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (AP) - The venison from a deer shot by Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon will go to a program that helps provide meat to families in need.

Nixon's office says the governor killed the eight-point buck Sunday while hunting in central Missouri's Pulaski County.

The buck was taken to a custom processor in Newburg, to be packaged for distribution to a food bank, shelter or feeding center.

Processing of meat donated by Missouri hunters is coordinated through a public-private program called Share the Harvest. Officials say more than 2 million pounds of meat have been donated since the program started in 1992.