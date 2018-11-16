Mo. Gov. Nixon Proposes Education Funding Boost

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Governor Jay Nixon is proposing additional money for K-12 schools, colleges and universities and early childhood programs in the next budget. The governor's budget released Monday for the fiscal year that starts July 1 would add $66 million into Missouri's roughly $3 billion school funding formula. But state government would need to add a total of $686 million next academic year to meet the full amount called for by the formula.

Nixon proposes to increase funding for public colleges and universities by an average of 4 percent, with each institution's raise based upon performance.

The proposed budget also calls for doubling state funding for preschool and early childhood programs.