Mo. Gov. Nixon Proposes Money for Drug Task Forces

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Jay Nixon is touting a proposal to increase funding for regional drug task forces in Missouri. The governor's budget plan for next year would provide $3 million for drug task forces, a move he says is necessary because of a planned cut in federal funding.

Missouri has 27 multi-jurisdictional drug task forces. Nixon says those organizations worked on more than 21,000 cases during the last fiscal year, made more than 9,000 arrests and busted more than 1,700 methamphetamine labs.

Nixon traveled to Springfield and Poplar Bluff on Monday to promote his funding plan for the drug task forces.