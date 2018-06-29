Mo. Gov. Nixon Rallying with Medicaid Supporters

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Jay Nixon's administration says it is expecting more than 1,000 people to rally at the Missouri Capitol in support of Medicaid expansion.

The Democratic governor plans to speak at Tuesday afternoon's event as part of his quest to expand Medicaid to more lower-income adults as envisioned by President Barack Obama's health care law.

Republican lawmakers so far have refused to embrace a Medicaid expansion. And the prospects may be get dimmer.

Last week, Obama called for a one-year delay in a provision of the federal health care law that was to reduce payments to hospitals for caring for uninsured patients, beginning in 2014.

Nixon had said an expanded Medicaid program could provide funding for those hospitals. But some Republican lawmakers say there now is no urgency to act.