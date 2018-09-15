Mo. Gov. Nixon Signs Public Safety Measure

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has signed legislation covering a broad range of public safety issues, including traffic regulations on college campuses.

The measure spells out the reasons for which municipal police chiefs can be removed, including insubordination or committing a felony. A community's governing board must agree by a two-thirds vote that there is just cause to remove the police chief.

The bill also allows governing boards of public colleges and universities to create traffic regulations for roads owned or maintained by the school. Traffic tickets written by campus police are to be treated the same as those issued by municipalities.

Nixon signed the bill Tuesday.