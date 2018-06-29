Mo. Gov. Nixon to Launch Exercise Initiative

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon is urging Missourians to walk, run, bike, paddle and hike throughout Missouri during the rest of the year.

The governor is promoting a 100 Missouri Miles Challenge to encourage physical activity. He'll officially kick off the challenge in St. Louis and Springfield this weekend. The event coincides with National Trails Day on Saturday.

Missouri has almost 1,000 miles of trails within the state park system and more than 500 miles of trails federally designated as National Recreation Trails.