Mo. Gov. Nixon to Sign Tax Credit Legislation

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) -- Missouri could soon have new tax incentives for big-time sports events and some charitable donations.

Gov. Jay Nixon scheduled a news conference Friday in Cape Girardeau to announce the signing of legislation reinstating tax credits for donations to food pantries, child advocacy centers and pregnancy resources centers. Missouri once had similar incentives, but they expired in recent years.

Friday was also the deadline for Nixon to sign legislation authorizing up to $3 million of tax credits annually for organizations that host amateur sporting events such as NCAA tournaments or Olympic trials.

Lawmakers hope the cash will help Missouri compete with other states. Both bills were passed by the Legislature on March 13.