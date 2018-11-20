Mo. Gov. Nixon Visiting War Memorial in S. Korea

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon is participating in a ceremony in South Korea to honor the Missouri troops who died in a war there 60 years ago.

Nixon is visiting the Korean War Memorial in Seoul to lay a wreath and meet with Missouri troops currently stationed in South Korea. The governor says the ceremony is intended to honor the more than 900 Missourians who died during the war, which ended with a cease-fire in July 1953.

The ceremony was scheduled Thursday morning in South Korea, which equates to Wednesday morning in Missouri.

Nixon is on a weeklong trade trip to Asia.