Mo. Gov. Nixon Won't Rule Out Presidential Run

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon is refusing to rule out a potential campaign for president in 2016.

The Democratic governor is prohibited by term-limits from seeking a third term in 2016 and has not said what he plans to do next.

When asked Thursday if he will run for president, Nixon said neither "yes" nor "no." Instead, he said he is focused on what he can get accomplished as governor before his term ends.

When asked again if he was leaving the door open for a presidential run, Nixon responded that he was pleased such questions are not greeted with laughter. But he declined to say either "yes" or "no."

Since winning re-election in 2012, Nixon has shifted to the left on some issues such as gay marriage and Medicaid expansion.