Mo. Gov. Proposes Additional $4.5M Worker Training

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon is proposing an additional $4.5 million for a program that offers customized worker training for companies that create or retain jobs in Missouri.

The governor said Thursday the funding boost would go to Missouri Works Training. Nixon will release his budget recommendations next week for the fiscal year that starts July 1.

Nixon's office says Missouri Works Training last year helped train more than 35,000 workers at 339 companies statewide.

Nixon says skilled employees are important for the economy and that his administration has focused on strengthening the state's workforce.

 

