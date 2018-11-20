Mo. Governor, Lawmakers Differ on Priorities

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers open their annual session Wednesday with some different priorities than those of Gov. Jay Nixon.

Republican legislators plan to pursue an income tax cut again after the Democratic governor vetoed last year's attempt.

House Speaker Tim Jones wants to consider "right to work" legislation that prohibits union bargaining fees from being a condition of employment. Nixon has said he would veto such legislation, so lawmakers may consider bypassing Nixon by referring it to the ballot.

Nixon has made Medicaid expansion a priority for a second straight year. But it's still not a priority for Republican legislative leaders.

There is agreement among the governor and some lawmakers that Missouri should change its student transfer law affecting unaccredited school districts. But so far, there is no consensus on a specific plan.