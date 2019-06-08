Mo. Governor Signs Suburban School District Bill

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The first bill signed by Missouri governor Jay Nixon during this legislative session allows school board members in a suburban St. Louis school district to keep serving three-year terms.

State law says that once a city's population exceeds 70,000 people, its school district becomes an urban school district. The law says school board members in those districts can serve six-year terms but are limited to two terms.

The city of O'Fallon, home to the Ft. Zumwalt School District, had a population of more than 79,000 in the 2010 Census. Board members there had been serving three-year terms without term limits. Under the bill signed Monday by Nixon, they will be able to keep doing so.

Other districts already exempted from the law are Columbia, Lee's Summit and Springfield.