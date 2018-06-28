Mo. Governor to Sign $1.7B Boeing Incentive Plan

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon plans to sign legislation that would offer up to $1.7 billion in incentives over more than two decades in hopes of landing Boeing's 777X.

Lawmakers approved the measure during a one-week special session last week. The incentives will be an important part of Missouri's bid to assemble the jetliner.

Nixon scheduled a bill signing ceremony Tuesday at the James S. McDonnell Planetarium in St. Louis.

Boeing Co. currently builds military aircraft in the St. Louis area and employs about 15,000 people in Missouri.

The aerospace company requested proposals from more than a dozen locations for the 777X after a machinists' union in Washington state last month rejected a proposed contract seeking to replace their traditional pension with a defined contribution savings plan.