Mo. Group Focuses on Payday Loans, Minimum Wage

COLUMBIA (AP) - Two Missouri organizations are working together to push ballot measures seeking to cap payday loan interest rates and increase the state minimum wage.

Missourians for Responsible Lending and Give Missourians A Raise kicked off the two initiative petition campaigns Saturday. The group Grass Roots Organizing hosted the joint event at the Boone County Commission Chambers.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reported that each petition drive needs to collect roughly 105,000 valid signatures from six of the state's nine congressional districts to appear on the November ballot.

The Tribune reported that opponents of capping the payday loan interest rate at 36 percent already have amassed more than $500,000 for their campaign chests. The other initiative seeks to boost the state minimum wage by a dollar to $8.25 an hour