Mo. Guard Member Pleads Guilty to Stealing

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri National Guard member facing a felony forgery charge has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor stealing.

Thirty-nine-year-old Melissa Ireland, of Henley, was placed on two years of unsupervised probation after entering the plea Wednesday in Cole County. Ireland was scheduled to go on trial next week on the felony charge.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reported Ireland had forged a signature to get a $3,000 grant from the state's Military Family Relief Fund, which she managed.

Guard spokeswoman Maj. Tammy Spicer said Ireland remains a National Guard member but is no longer is in charge of the relief fund.