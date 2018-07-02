MO Guard Recruitment Up

The Guard welcomes a new battalion of 810 soldiers this week, a record for the state. Missouri has ranked between second and fourth nationally in recruitment for the past several years.

"We have a strong, enthusiastic recruiting force. We have dedicated soldiers who tell their story and the pride of their unit to the community," said Major General King Sidwell.

Successful recruiting programs, like the Guard Recruitment Assistance Program, offer recruiters additional bonuses, not only to sign up new members, but to mentor them as they go through the process.

"People join the Missouri National Guard for a variety of reasons and so we try to find out what reasons might interest a young person and then we get them into the National Guard," Captain Tamara Spicer said. Top Guard officers say the Guard benefits Missouri in many ways, including improved readiness to respond to state disasters, more federal dollars to support members, and much higher morale.

"I like to use the example of a winning football team. If your team is winning, the stadium is full. If your team is not winning, the stadium is not full. We have a winning football team," Sidwell explained.