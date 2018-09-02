Mo. Halts Operations at Meat Locker

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - State officials have temporarily halted operations at a meat locker in central Missouri.

The Missouri Department of Agriculture said in a release late Thursday that inspectors have temporarily stopped processing operations at Russellville Locker.

Inspections found unsanitary conditions, pest control issues and problems with marketing and labeling. The facility will remain suspended until it completes a satisfactory inspection.

The department says Russellville Locker is a custom processing facility, which means it doesn't sell meat to the public. Custom exempt processing is completed for livestock owners for their own consumption.

The department says people who've conducted recent business with Russellville Locker should also carefully examine all the items processed by the facility.