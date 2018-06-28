Mo. Health Exchange to Have Two Insurers

COLUMBIA - Missouri residents who qualify for subsidized coverage under the Affordable Care Act will be able to buy coverage from two insurance companies through the state's federally administered health exchange.

KOMU 8 News confirmed Monday Coventry and Anthem will offer plans to those who are eligible to buy insurance through the exchange. The enrollment process for the health exchanges begins Tuesday.

In a news release Sept. 25, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said 6 out of every 10 individuals who are uninsured today in Missouri will be able to find coverage for $100 or less per month in the exchanges or with Medicaid.

The department said Missouri consumers will have an average of 17 health plans to choose from, and said most U.S. consumers will have at least two insurance companies to choose from. The department said some states have many more insurers participating.

KOMU 8 News reached out to some Mid-Missouri provider networks Monday to see if enrollees will be able to get care at their facilities.

An official at Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City confirmed customers who get covered through the exchange by Anthem and Coventry will be able to get care at Lake Regional, Capital Region and St. Mary's.

An official with BJC Healthcare in St. Louis confirmed customers who get covered by Anthem will not be able to receive care at BJC facilities.

Columbia's Boone Hospital Center is a BJC facility and the official confirmed Anthem customers with plans offered through the exchanges will not be available to access care at Boone Hospital.