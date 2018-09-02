Mo. Health Official Found Dead Before Questioning

ST. LOUIS - A senior St. Louis County health department official was found dead hours before he was to be questioned about millions of dollars that were missing from the department.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Webster Groves police discovered the body of 39-year-old Edward Mueth next to a vehicle about 9:45 p.m. Thursday. Webster Groves Police Lt. Andrew Miller says Mueth apparently died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Miller says a suicide note was discovered at the scene.

County spokeswoman Patricia Washington says Mueth had been ordered to report Friday for a meeting with administrators about money that was missing from the department.

Mueth filed for bankruptcy in 2004 but then bought a home for $1.475 million six years later. He was earning an annual salary of about $87,000.