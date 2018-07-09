Mo. Healthcare Advocates Criticize Company's Handling of Medicaid Screenings

COLUMBIA - Healthcare advocates across the state are pointing the finger at an Indianapolis-based company for poorly handling Missouri patients needing Medicaid screenings.

Syncare won a state contract in May to determine whether 50,000 Missouri patients qualify for home care under Medicaid.

Healthcare advocates are now calling for the state to end Syncare's contract, because they are keeping patients from getting the care they need. This contract is potentially worth more than $5 million a year.

The AP reports that Syncare has not responded to phone calls regarding this issue.