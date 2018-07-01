Mo. High Court Orders Judge off Death Row Case

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The state Supreme Court has ordered a southeast Missouri judge to step aside from a case involving a death row inmate because of the appearance of impropriety.

The high court ruled Tuesday that Cape Girardeau County Circuit Judge William Syler must recuse himself from hearing a motion for a new sentencing hearing for Terrance Anderson.

Anderson was convicted of first-degree murder for the 2001 shootings of Debbie and Stephen Rainwater, who were the grandparents of his child. He was sentenced to death for Debbie Rainwater's slaying.

Anderson recently sought a new sentencing hearing from Syler.

The Supreme Court said Syler made comments in court about a personal conversation with the jury foreman. The high court said that could be viewed as improper and Sayler should no longer preside over the case.