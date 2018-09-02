Mo. High Court Won't Hear 3 Red Light Camera Cases

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Missouri Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that it will not hear the cases of three cities whose red-light camera laws were challenged in lower courts.

The high court denied transfer requests by the cities of Creve Coeur and Kansas City, and red-light camera vendor American Traffic Solutions Inc. The high court also rejected a request that came from an appeals court ruling involving the city of Florissant.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the state Supreme Court has not yet addressed more recent rulings by the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District in cases involving challenges to the Ellisville and Arnold photo enforcement ordinances.

ATS spokesman Charles Territo said in a statement the company is hopeful the Missouri Supreme Court will take up one of the remaining cases.