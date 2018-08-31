MO Hopes to Reopen Japanese Beef Market

Missouri was the first state to develop a quality-assesment program, verifying the age of cattle before shipping them to Japan. After the 2003 outbreak of mad cow disease, Japan banned U.S. beef. It lifted the ban in December of 2005, but renewed it one month later after finding a spine in a U.S. beef shipment.

"From the day I started here, I guess there was never any other plan, other than to make this the best Angus establishment this can be," said Ben Eggers, Sydenstricker Farms manager for more than 20 years.

Allowing American beef back into Japan would help cattle producers nationwide because the Japanese market is worth $3 billion to the U.S.