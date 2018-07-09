Mo. Hotel Development to Cater to Athletes

CHESTERFIELD (AP) - A new $23 million hotel and field house project in suburban St. Louis will cater to traveling athletes and their families.

GoodSports Enterprises Global says it has picked a site in Chesterfield, near the new St. Louis Premium Outlets. The hotel will have 130 rooms and the field house will have 85,000 square feet. Construction is expected to begin in the fall, and the hotel and field house should open in 2015.

Sarasota, Fla.-based GoodSports Enterprises plans to start construction this spring on similar projects in Ohio and Wichita, Kan. Overall, the company plans to develop 25 locations over the next four years.