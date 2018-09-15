Mo. House Approves Bill Capping Minimum Wage

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri House members have voted to cap the state's minimum wage at the federal rate.



The legislation would essentially overturn a 2006 voter-approved law that lets Missouri's minimum wage rise above the federal level based on annual inflation.



Proponents contend capping the minimum wage would help small business. They also say it could be difficult for Missouri businesses to compete if the state's minimum wage is higher than those of neighboring states.



Critics defend Missouri's existing law and say legislators should not overrule a measure approved by the voters.



The House gave the legislation first-round approval Tuesday. It needs another vote before moving to the Senate.