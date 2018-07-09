Mo. House Approves Business Tax Incentives

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri House has approved a series of economic incentives aimed at attracting sporting events, science-related jobs and data centers to the state. One bill approved Thursday would offer a sales tax break for

data storage centers and server farms. It also creates an incentive program to recruit science and technology companies.

Also approved Thursday was a bill offering a tax credit, capped at $10 million a year, to help bring collegiate and amateur

sporting events to Missouri. Both measures now move to the state Senate, where several members have expressed concern about creating new tax breaks because of the lost revenue.