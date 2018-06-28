MO House Approves Photo ID and Early Voting

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri House committee has endorsed a pair of measures that could allow voters to cast ballots before Election Day and be required to show a photo ID at the polls.



The panel also approved legislation to implement a photo ID requirement and early voting period.



Lawmakers have considered similar proposals in recent years. Earlier this year, a Senate committee approved measures designed to create a photo ID requirement. Senators have discussed their proposals this week. The Missouri Supreme Court declared a 2006 state law requiring voters to show a government-issued photo identification unconstitutional, saying it infringed on the fundamental right to vote.