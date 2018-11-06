Mo. House Approves Teacher Communication Bill

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri House committee has approved legislation revising a new state law restricting teachers' online communications with students.

The measure endorsed Monday repeals much of the law that barred teachers from using websites that give "exclusive access" to students, such as private messages via Facebook. The law generated considerable controversy over free speech rights and was placed on hold by a judge last month.

The new proposal would require Missouri school districts to adopt policies by next March on communications between teachers and students, including through electronic media.

The House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee approved the overhaul legislation Monday. The Senate approved the changes earlier in the Legislature's current special session.