Mo. House Backs Late-Term Abortion Restrictions
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri House has passed legislation imposing restrictions on late-term abortions and criminal penalties for doctors who do not abide by new standards. Lawmakers voted 119-38 on Thursday to approve the measure. It now goes to the state Senate.
The legislation would remove a general exception for woman's health from Missouri's current law banning abortions on viable fetuses. It would grant exceptions only when a woman's life is endangered by a physical issue or when the pregnancy poses physical impairment.
Two doctors would need to agree before an abortion is performed on a viable fetus. Physicians who violate the standards could face up to seven years in prison.
