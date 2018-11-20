Mo. House Backs Measure on Budget-Cutting Powers

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri House has given initial approval to a proposed constitutional amendment granting lawmakers a say in the governor's budget-cutting decisions.

The measure endorsed by voice vote Tuesday grew out of legislators' frustration with Gov. Jay Nixon's decision to block expenditures for some items included by lawmakers in the state budget.

The Missouri Constitution gives the governor power to cut spending. But some lawmakers contend Nixon has pushed the limits of that power by restricting spending even when state revenues are running ahead of projections.

The new proposal would let lawmakers override gubernatorial spending cuts by a two-thirds vote of the House and Senate.

The measure needs a second House vote to go to the Senate. It would appear on the ballot later this year.