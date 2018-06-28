Mo. House Backs Renewal of Charitable Tax Breaks

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri House has given first-round approval to a bill re-instating tax credits for donations to certain charitable organizations.

Tax credits on donations to food pantries, pregnancy resource centers and child crisis nurseries have either expired or will expire during 2013. The bill passed on Tuesday would re-instate the credits until 2019.

The legislation also extends the expiration date on tax credits for the surviving spouse of a slain public service official and for homeowners making their house more accessible when caring for a person with a disability.

The measure is sponsored by Rep. Eric Burlison, a Republican from Springfield. Burlison's bill needs one more affirmative vote in the House before moving to the Senate. The Senate passed similar legislation last week.