MO House Bans Funeral Protests

Democrat Martin Rucker of St. Joseph says he's disappointed the bill is necessary. Rucker and a fellow St. Joseph lawmaker, Republican Charlie Shields, sponsored bills limiting protests after members of a Kansas church protested outside the funeral of a soldier killed in Iraq. The House version would keep protesters at least 300 feet away. The Senate version bars protests near funerals, but doesn't set a specific distance. Two House Democrats voted against the bill. Tom Villa of St. Louis says he's appalled people show such poor taste, but he doesn't think a ban would work or be legal.