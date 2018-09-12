Mo. House Committee Endorses 'Right to Work'

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri House committee has endorsed a measure, known as "right to work," that would bar labor contracts from requiring that all employees pay union fees.

The House Workforce Development and Workforce Safety Committee also voted on Monday to advance legislation that would change how unions can collect fees. It would require unions to get annual written authorization to collect fees that are automatically deducted from a worker's paycheck.

If they clear the Legislature, both measures would go on a statewide ballot. The Republican sponsors say sending the bills to voters would get around a likely veto by Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon.

"Right to work" is a top priority of Republican House Speaker Tim Jones, of Eureka.