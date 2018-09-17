Mo. House Could Debate Photo Voter ID Measures
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri House members could consider a proposal that would require voters to show official photo identification at the polls.
There are two elements. A constitutional amendment requiring voter approval would allow a photo ID, and a bill would outline the details in state law.
House Majority Leader John Diehl says the chamber could work on the proposal this week. Lawmakers have sought to enact the requirement previously in Missouri.
Republican supporters contend the policy is needed to help prevent election fraud, while Democratic opponents say it can disenfranchise voters.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - On Sunday night, the MU Police Department arrested a man suspected of exposing himself at Ellis library. ... More >>
in
COOPER COUNTY - An I-70 motorcycle crash left one man dead Sunday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Another Columbia resident is voicing her complaints about Bird scooters, and this time, she's talking to city council.... More >>
in
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. - Missouri Task Force One is currently assisting in search, rescue and evacuation operations in North Carolina... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Council is expected to adopt the budget for 2019 Monday. If adopted, the budget... More >>
in
GASCONADE - A 64-year-old man is dead after a single vehicle collision Saturday night, according to a Missouri State Highway... More >>
in
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on Tropical Depression Florence (all times local): 2:05 p.m. A small town... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City-area school district plans to use money as an incentive to get students to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia's city council will meet Monday night to discuss changes to the city's bus services and fares. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Boone County representatives, candidates and community members walked a 5k on Sunday to highlight climate change and demonstrate... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - From mid-Missouri arrangements all the way to Japanese Bonsai, two floral clubs showcased displays at the Columbia Public... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Four suspects are in custody after a woman was robbed at gunpoint while walking to work Saturday night.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A five vehicle crash caused by a hay bale in Jefferson City on Saturday left six people... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The roars from toy dinosaurs and giggles from Tickle-Me-Elmos filled the room in Clark Hall on Saturday while... More >>
in
FULTON - The Westminster College Blue Jays unveiled their new turf football field on Saturday in their game against Iowa... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Shakespeare's Pizza celebrated its 45th anniversary on Saturday at all three locations. During the lunch hour, the... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Lincoln University's curators have approved a new master's degree program in clinical mental health counseling. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a bomb threat at Best Buy on Saturday evening.... More >>
in