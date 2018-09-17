Mo. House Could Debate Photo Voter ID Measures

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri House members could consider a proposal that would require voters to show official photo identification at the polls.

There are two elements. A constitutional amendment requiring voter approval would allow a photo ID, and a bill would outline the details in state law.

House Majority Leader John Diehl says the chamber could work on the proposal this week. Lawmakers have sought to enact the requirement previously in Missouri.

Republican supporters contend the policy is needed to help prevent election fraud, while Democratic opponents say it can disenfranchise voters.