Mo. House Creates Two More Medicaid Study Panels

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri House has created two additional committees to study changes to the Medicaid health care program for the poor.

House Speaker Tim Jones said Thursday that one of the new panels will pair citizens from across the state with legislators. That panel will provide its research to an interim House committee, which will work on a proposal for the 2014 legislative session.

The Senate already has created its own interim committee to study Medicaid. And a bill pending before Gov. Jay Nixon would authorize the appointment of a fourth Medicaid committee comprised of House and Senate members.

Earlier this year, the Republican-led Legislature rejected the Democratic governor's plan to expand Medicaid to thousands of low-income adults under the terms of President Barack Obama's health care law.