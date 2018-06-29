Mo. House Democrats Ban Smoking in Their Offices

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Missouri House Democrats have decided to prohibit smoking in their offices and plan to seek broader smoking restrictions at the state Capitol.

Smoking is barred in the House chamber and public galleries. It has been permitted in lawmakers' private offices.

The Democrats said Thursday they plan to seek a prohibition on smoking for all areas of the Capitol controlled by the House.

Two years ago, the House voted to prohibit smoking in a gallery reserved for members in the back of the chamber but rejected an effort to ban smoking in offices.