Mo. House Democrats Propose New Ethics Measure

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Missouri House Democrats are proposing new ethics legislation after the state Supreme Court rejected the most recent law because of how it was approved.

House Democrats said Monday their measure would cap donations to candidates for legislative and statewide offices at $5,000. Contributions of more than $2,000 would need to be reported within 48 hours.

The proposal would also bar require lawmakers from becoming lobbyists within one year of leaving office.

Democrats said their legislation is modeled on the 2010 law struck down by the Missouri Supreme Court in February. That law included a requirement to publicly report campaign contributions of more than $500 within 48 hours when the Legislature is meeting. It also allowed the Ethics Commission to begin investigations on its own without first receiving complaints.