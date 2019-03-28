MO House Democrats say Republicans "assaulting" petition process

1 day 7 hours 8 minutes ago Wednesday, March 27 2019 Mar 27, 2019 Wednesday, March 27, 2019 1:08:00 PM CDT March 27, 2019 in News
By: Travis Breese, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY - House Democrats in the Missouri General Assembly are raising concern over 10 acts Republicans are advancing that impact the ability to change law through initiative petitions. 

“I believe the initiative petition process is the citizen's way to hold us elected officials accountable," said Rep. Crystal Quade, House Minority Leader, D-Springfield. "For us, the legislature, to come in and add barriers and make it more difficult -to add fees- so that the average citizen can't participate, I do believe it's a direct threat on democracy."

The House Elections and Elected Officials Committee met Wednesday at the Capitol to discuss these resolutions and bills.

House Bill 290 took up the majority of the hearing Wednesday morning. The bill would require a 500 dollar filing fee for each petition sample sheet and an additional fee of $25 for each page in excess of 10. 

It would also require a warning text on all petitions reminding voters it is a class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine up to $10,000, to sign a different name, or for a knowingly unregistered voter to sign.

Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft defended the bill. He said he understands Democrat's concerns and is trying to convince them he is not out to make the process harder.

"I don't want to make it more difficult or unreasonable for people to get something on the ballot," Ashcroft said.

He's more concerned with the way in which initiative petitions amend the constitution.

"We frequently have primaries and elections where there can be a constitutional amendment on the ballot where you have 30 percent or less turnout," Ashcroft said. "If it's 30 percent, and you need a simple majority, then that means it only takes 15 percent of the registered voters to decide what our state constitution is."

Ashcroft also echoed something his party has said in the past, that his office cannot handle the high volume of petitions it receives. He believes bill 290 could limit the amount of impractical petitions they receive.

"When we asked him in committee about how many frivolous filings there are, he couldn't give us any examples except for one," Quade said. 

More News

Grid
List

After Greitens, Missouri Senate votes to limit impeachment
After Greitens, Missouri Senate votes to limit impeachment
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri senators on Thursday passed legislation to make it harder to impeach top officials,... More >>
12 minutes ago Thursday, March 28 2019 Mar 28, 2019 Thursday, March 28, 2019 8:03:53 PM CDT March 28, 2019 in News

Power restored to nearly 2,000 homes in Columbia
Power restored to nearly 2,000 homes in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Nearly 2,000 homes in Columbia lost power Thursday night. Columbia Water & Light tweeted... More >>
46 minutes ago Thursday, March 28 2019 Mar 28, 2019 Thursday, March 28, 2019 7:30:00 PM CDT March 28, 2019 in News

Missouri small town wins grant to revitalize its downtown
Missouri small town wins grant to revitalize its downtown
PARIS - Small Missouri towns are taking action to revive their historic downtown buildings. A city in Monroe County,... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, March 28 2019 Mar 28, 2019 Thursday, March 28, 2019 4:00:00 PM CDT March 28, 2019 in News

Group sounds alarm on police use of force in Taser incident
Group sounds alarm on police use of force in Taser incident
COLUMBIA- A local police accountability group is calling out the Columbia Police Department for its use of force in a... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, March 28 2019 Mar 28, 2019 Thursday, March 28, 2019 3:40:00 PM CDT March 28, 2019 in News

MU environmental engineer details challenges for long-term sustainability
MU environmental engineer details challenges for long-term sustainability
COLUMBIA -- The University of Missouri’s sustainability manager detailed the flagship campus’ challenges in meeting long-term sustainability deadlines. The... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, March 28 2019 Mar 28, 2019 Thursday, March 28, 2019 2:52:10 PM CDT March 28, 2019 in News

Motorcyclist airlifted to University Hospital after early-morning crash
Motorcyclist airlifted to University Hospital after early-morning crash
COOPER COUNTY - A motorcyclist from De Soto ended up at University Hospital after a crash in Cooper County on... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, March 28 2019 Mar 28, 2019 Thursday, March 28, 2019 2:38:00 PM CDT March 28, 2019 in News

Sheriff: Body recovered from Missouri River showed no signs of foul play
Sheriff: Body recovered from Missouri River showed no signs of foul play
SALINE COUNTY - An autopsy has been performed on the body that was found in the Missouri River on Sunday.... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, March 28 2019 Mar 28, 2019 Thursday, March 28, 2019 12:53:00 PM CDT March 28, 2019 in News

CAP to host election forum at Lincoln University on Thursday
CAP to host election forum at Lincoln University on Thursday
JEFFERSON CITY – CAP, or the Citizens Accountability Partners, is partnering with Faith Voices, MOMs Demanding Action the National Organization... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, March 28 2019 Mar 28, 2019 Thursday, March 28, 2019 8:01:00 AM CDT March 28, 2019 in News

CPOA survey shows police morale is up
CPOA survey shows police morale is up
COLUMBIA - Despite several months of dissatisfaction, the Columbia Police Officers Association’s morale survey shows “remarkable improvement”. In the... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, March 27 2019 Mar 27, 2019 Wednesday, March 27, 2019 6:33:00 PM CDT March 27, 2019 in News

Rock Bridge student lives like an astronaut for a week
Rock Bridge student lives like an astronaut for a week
COLUMBIA - A Rock Bridge High School student says spending a week at NASA's Space Camp was "a lot of... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, March 27 2019 Mar 27, 2019 Wednesday, March 27, 2019 5:41:00 PM CDT March 27, 2019 in News

Republicans propose $100M plan for highway and bridge repair
Republicans propose $100M plan for highway and bridge repair
JEFFERSON CITY - A new plan in the Missouri House could fund roads and bridges, but at the expense of... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, March 27 2019 Mar 27, 2019 Wednesday, March 27, 2019 3:13:00 PM CDT March 27, 2019 in News

City councilman calls for revision of agreement with Bird scooters
City councilman calls for revision of agreement with Bird scooters
COLUMBIA - City officials granted Bird a contract to operate in Columbia upwards of five months ago , but the... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, March 27 2019 Mar 27, 2019 Wednesday, March 27, 2019 2:38:00 PM CDT March 27, 2019 in News

Update: Missouri bill could change how often car inspections are needed
Update: Missouri bill could change how often car inspections are needed
JEFFERSON CITY - A Missouri bill would only require cars 10 years old or older and 150,000 miles to be... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, March 27 2019 Mar 27, 2019 Wednesday, March 27, 2019 2:24:00 PM CDT March 27, 2019 in News

Missouri House advances plan for $100M for roads, bridges
Missouri House advances plan for $100M for roads, bridges
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Republican-led Missouri House on Tuesday advanced a $100 million spending plan for roads and bridges... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, March 27 2019 Mar 27, 2019 Wednesday, March 27, 2019 1:30:40 PM CDT March 27, 2019 in News

Facebook extends ban on hate speech to 'white nationalists'
Facebook extends ban on hate speech to 'white nationalists'
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook is extending its ban on hate speech to prohibit the promotion and support of white... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, March 27 2019 Mar 27, 2019 Wednesday, March 27, 2019 1:09:00 PM CDT March 27, 2019 in News

MO House Democrats say Republicans "assaulting" petition process
MO House Democrats say Republicans "assaulting" petition process
JEFFERSON CITY - House Democrats in the Missouri General Assembly are raising concern over 10 acts Republicans are advancing that... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, March 27 2019 Mar 27, 2019 Wednesday, March 27, 2019 1:08:00 PM CDT March 27, 2019 in News

Columbia Access Television to close in September
Columbia Access Television to close in September
COLUMBIA -Columbia Access Television announced on Wednesday it is planning on closing later this year. According to a statement... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, March 27 2019 Mar 27, 2019 Wednesday, March 27, 2019 9:54:00 AM CDT March 27, 2019 in News

NORML to lobby at state capitol Wednesday
NORML to lobby at state capitol Wednesday
JEFFERSON CITY – NORML, the National Organization of Reform of Marijuana Laws, will hold its third lobby day of the... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, March 27 2019 Mar 27, 2019 Wednesday, March 27, 2019 7:47:00 AM CDT March 27, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 56°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 12 active weather alerts
9pm 59°
10pm 58°
11pm 58°
12am 57°