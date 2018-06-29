Mo. House Efficiency Panel to Limit Witnesses

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A new Missouri House committee focused on government efficiency is apparently taking its mission to heart.

The Interim Committee on Improving Government Responsiveness and Efficiency has scheduled hearings for Monday and Tuesday at the state Capitol.

It plans to start each hearing with public testimony. But it has posted a notice that people should limit their remarks to four minutes.

The panel is one of many created this summer by House Speaker Tim Jones. Other committees are soliciting ideas about reducing the size of government and making changes to state laws governing Medicaid, education and agriculture