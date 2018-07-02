Mo. House Endorses Penny Sales Tax for Roads

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri voters would be asked to approve a one-cent sales tax for transportation funding under legislation endorsed by the state House.

The proposed constitutional amendment approved on Tuesday would appear on the November ballot if passed by the Legislature. It needs another affirmative vote in the House before moving to the Senate.

State transportation officials estimate the tax to generate about $800 million annually. It would need to be reauthorized by voters after 10 years to remain in effect. Ten percent of the funds raised would go toward local transportation projects.

Supporters say the penny tax is necessary for the state to maintain roads and bridges, and to finance new infrastructure projects. Opponents say the sales tax hike would disproportionately hurt low-income Missourians who may not frequently use roads.

___