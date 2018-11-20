Mo. House GOP Speaker to Respond to Nixon's Speech

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri House Speaker Tim Jones will give the official Republican response to Gov. Jay Nixon's State of the State address next week.

Jones, of Eureka, will pre-record his remarks before the Democratic governor delivers his speech on Tuesday.

Jones also delivered the official Republican response to Nixon's address last year, criticizing the governor's ultimately unsuccessful call to expand the state's Medicaid system.

Nixon has indicated he will ask lawmakers again this year to expand the health care program for about 300,000 Missourians.

Jones was elected to the House in 2006 and became speaker in 2013. He is considering a bid for statewide office in 2016.