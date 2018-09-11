Mo. House GOP Sticks Together on Income Tax Cuts

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri House Republicans are sticking together this year in their quest to enact an income tax cut.

The House passed a pair of tax cut plans Thursday on party-line votes, with Republicans in support and Democrats in opposition.

That's a stark contrast from last September, when 15 House Republicans splintered from the majority to prevent an override of Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon's veto of an income tax cut.

House Speaker Tim Jones says Thursday's solid Republican vote should be a signal for Nixon to work with lawmakers on tax cuts.

Nixon said last week he could support an income tax cut, but only if certain conditions are met to bolster school funding and rein in state tax credits. Those conditions are not in the bills passed by the House.