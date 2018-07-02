Mo. House Interim Committee to Focus on Elections

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri House Speaker Tim Jones has created an interim committee to study the state's election process.

The committee is tasked with developing proposals for removing outdated and redundant election laws and replacing worn-out voting equipment. Officials say many local election authorities use equipment purchased a decade ago using federal funds.

Republican Sue Entlicher will lead the interim committee. Entlicher, of Bolivar, is the chairwoman of the House Elections Committee and previously was Polk County clerk.

The Republicans serving on the committee are House Majority Leader John Diel; Gary Cross, of Lee's Summit; Tony Dugger, of Hartville; Joe Don McGaugh, of Carrollton; Myron Neth, of Liberty; Dave Muntzel, of Boonville; and Bryan Spencer, of Wentzville. Democrats are Mike Colona and Stacey Newman, of St. Louis, and Randy Dunn, of Kansas City.