Mo. House Leader Wants Audit of Mamtek Incentives

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The leader of the Missouri House wants the state auditor to look into the circumstances surrounding the failure of an artificial sweetener factory in Moberly that had won approval for state and local incentives. House Speaker Steven Tilley sent a letter Friday asking Auditor Tom Schweich to look into the state Department of Economic Development and the tax credits offered to Mamtek U.S. Inc. Tilley also wants an audit of Moberly, which is something the governor would have to request. Schweich said Friday that he would review the request and determine how to proceed. The Mamtek situation already is the subject of investigations by the federal Securities and Exchange Commission, the state attorney general and Randolph County prosecutor, and separate committees in the Missouri House and Senate.