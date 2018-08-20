Mo. House Member Proposes Anti-Fraud Legislation

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri lawmaker from Kansas City is proposing to let whistle-blowers file lawsuits in alleged fraud cases. Under the legislation, people with knowledge of but no responsibility for acts of fraud could file suit against the alleged perpetrator. If the allegations are proven, the person filing the lawsuit could get some of the money that is recovered. The proposal is modeled after a federal law. Sponsoring House member Jason Kander, a Democrat from Kansas City, says the measure would help state government state discover fraud.