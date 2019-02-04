Mo. House Members to Begin Forming Budget Plan

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri House Budget Committee is preparing to begin work on its plan for the state's operating budget.

Committee members planned to begin mark-up Wednesday of the roughly $24 billion budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1.

Gov. Jay Nixon's $900 million plan to expand Medicaid for 260,000 Missouri adults will likely be left out of the Republican-led committee's final plan. A House budget subcommittee already rejected an amendment that would have included the proposal.

The committee is also unlikely to go along with Nixon's recommended funding increase for public universities based on certain performance criteria.

The full House plans to tackle the budget after lawmakers return from their spring break March 25.