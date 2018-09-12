Mo. House Members to Discuss Bonding Proposal

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri House members are preparing a bonding package that could pay for transportation projects, state buildings and other infrastructure needs.

A bipartisan group of House members scheduled a news conference Wednesday to outline the proposal.

The group includes Republican House Speaker Tim Jones, who says the bonds could provide funding without a tax increase for what he calls Missouri's "vast" construction needs.

The proposal comes three months after the state made its final payment for the Third State Building Fund. That means millions of dollars previously committed to old debt payments are now available.