MO House OKs "No Retreat" Bill

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

The legislation backed by the National Rifle Association is sometimes called the "no-retreat" bill. It says people have no duty to retreat from their residences or vehicles when confronted by somone unlawfully entering them. Instead, they can use deadly force without fear of criminal charges or civil lawsuits. Current law already allows deadly force, but only for self-protection against serious physical injury or crimes such as robbery and burglary. Supporters say Missouri needs to strengthen its property protection laws. Critics say the bill could encourage people to shoot too quickly.